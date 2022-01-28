Aviva PLC Sells 2,793 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after purchasing an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $31,987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after buying an additional 108,074 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $111.59 and a 52-week high of $145.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.90.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

