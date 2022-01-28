Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Raymond James

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. Avnet has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 67.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 26,070 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $1,592,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avnet by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 159,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

