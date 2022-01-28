Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Avnet updated its Q3 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

Avnet stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. Avnet has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $592,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avnet by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 215,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $710,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

