Avory & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 73,853 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,000. Planet Fitness makes up 3.6% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $80.57. 1,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,821. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.