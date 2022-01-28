AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Announces Earnings Results

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AXIS Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

