Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,226. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. Axos Financial has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 104,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

