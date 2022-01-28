B3 S.A. – Brasil Bolsa Balcao (OTC:BOLSY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of B3 S.A. – Brasil Bolsa Balcao (OTC:BOLSY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BOLSY opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. B3 S.A. – Brasil Bolsa Balcao has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.31.

