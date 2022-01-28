Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.67

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 61019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

