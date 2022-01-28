Bally’s Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bally’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised shares of Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

NYSE:BALY opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.31.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robeson Reeves bought 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Bally’s by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,294,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bally’s by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 163,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

