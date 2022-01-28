Banano (BAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $71,089.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $15.88 million and approximately $71,089.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,928 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,531,384 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

