Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 158,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 41,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

