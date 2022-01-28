Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Bandwidth by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAND. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.66.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31, a PEG ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $196.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

