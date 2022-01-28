Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Down 74.0% in January

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKHYY. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of BKHYY opened at $51.75 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

