Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,146,000 after purchasing an additional 102,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,786,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,857 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after purchasing an additional 311,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,755,000 after acquiring an additional 65,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

