Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 1,865.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 8.7% during the third quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in Under Armour by 12.4% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Under Armour by 169.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 185,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 263,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $5,574,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.97. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.