Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,493,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,484,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,071,000 after buying an additional 174,138 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $113.47 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

