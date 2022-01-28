Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,602 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,255 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 244,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 555,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

NYSE:BEP opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -40.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.