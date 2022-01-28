Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 13.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

