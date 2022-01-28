Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 45,476 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,476 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 707.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $397.41 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $353.82 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $426.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.76.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

