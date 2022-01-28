Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

BWFG stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $262.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 7,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,425 shares of company stock valued at $665,652 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.