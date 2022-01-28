Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 22.73%.

BWFG stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $262.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 7,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matt Mcneill purchased 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $344,498.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 21,425 shares of company stock worth $665,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

