Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.65.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.46. Banner has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,845,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Banner by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,821,000 after buying an additional 41,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

