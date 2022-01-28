Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Banner alerts:

NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. Banner has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Banner by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,523 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Banner by 50.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Banner by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,104,000 after acquiring an additional 72,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.