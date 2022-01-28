Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 72.4% in January

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 128,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Baosheng Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

Baosheng Media Group stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Baosheng Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.