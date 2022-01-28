Barclays Boosts Relx (LON:REL) Price Target to GBX 2,605

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,540 ($34.27) to GBX 2,605 ($35.15) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.67) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.28) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($31.03) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($24.15) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.03) to GBX 2,670 ($36.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,395.50 ($32.32).

REL stock opened at GBX 2,231 ($30.10) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,324.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,223.11. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,451 ($33.07). The company has a market cap of £43.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

