Barclays Downgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.36.
Shares of CS stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.
