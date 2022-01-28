Barclays Downgrades Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Shares of CS stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

