Barclays Lowers CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $8.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.74.

CX stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

