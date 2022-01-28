Barclays Lowers Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 860

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 880 ($11.87) to GBX 860 ($11.60) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRES. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.47) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fresnillo to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,025 ($13.83) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,014.38 ($13.69).

LON:FRES opened at GBX 636.40 ($8.59) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 630.40 ($8.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 863.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 845.83.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

