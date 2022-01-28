Barclays Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $116.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.69.

Shares of GE opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.88, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $101.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

