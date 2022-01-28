Barclays PLC Acquires 10,966 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 47.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 118.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 109,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 59,365 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 116.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 69.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.24 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

