Barclays PLC Buys 21,240 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3,534.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,413,000 after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,420,000 after acquiring an additional 32,519 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,632,000 after acquiring an additional 580,991 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,711,000 after acquiring an additional 144,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,362,000 after acquiring an additional 136,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BFAM opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.04 and a beta of 0.96. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

