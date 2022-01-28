Barclays PLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,729 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 156,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,033,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 99,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,900,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 445,717 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

