Barclays PLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

