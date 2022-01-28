Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 54.9% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 90,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

