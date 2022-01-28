Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 47.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,628 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,047,000 after purchasing an additional 767,522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,183.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 520,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 479,597 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 429,971 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,373,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

