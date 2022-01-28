Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a £115 ($155.15) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.77) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.42) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($141.66) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($134.92) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($141.66) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.05).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,836 ($119.21) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($90.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,523 ($128.48). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,480.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,584.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.88 billion and a PE ratio of 111.01.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

