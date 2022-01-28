Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.63) to GBX 3,580 ($48.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.06) to GBX 3,410 ($46.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,440 ($46.41) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($35.73) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,145.31 ($42.44).

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,359.88 ($31.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 2,321 ($31.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,272 ($44.14). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,726.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,764.51.

In other Persimmon news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($34.53) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($134,889.54). Also, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($37.71) per share, with a total value of £9,922.25 ($13,386.74).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

