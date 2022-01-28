Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.62) to GBX 832 ($11.23) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.52) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

