Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Grows Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 73.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 90.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

NYSE:RGR opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.16 and a 1-year high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. Equities analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.