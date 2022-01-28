Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 1,602 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 128.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 2.00. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

