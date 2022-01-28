Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 2,411 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cars.com by 12,600.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 689,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Cars.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

CARS stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.