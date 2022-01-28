Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 53,752 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,752 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in General Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $279,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.88, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.69.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.