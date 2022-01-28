Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 31 ($0.42) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.67) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

BSE opened at GBX 16.40 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £193.19 million and a PE ratio of 24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Base Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 19 ($0.26). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.81.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

