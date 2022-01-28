Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.47

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$28.47 and last traded at C$30.27, with a volume of 330200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion and a PE ratio of -7.21.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

