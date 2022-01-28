BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the December 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts have commented on BWAGF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

