BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 25.16%.

BCB Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,057. The company has a market capitalization of $277.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.64. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $84,000 over the last ninety days. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,008,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 201,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 565.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 222,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

