BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BDO Unibank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
BDOUY opened at $24.00 on Thursday. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.
BDO Unibank Company Profile
BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.
