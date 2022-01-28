Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €94.38 ($107.24).

Several research firms have weighed in on BC8. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, November 15th.

ETR BC8 traded down €0.40 ($0.45) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €51.30 ($58.30). 219,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €49.15 ($55.85) and a 52-week high of €69.56 ($79.05). The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €60.51 and its 200-day moving average is €82.35.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

