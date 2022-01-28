BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,811,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,613 shares during the period. BeiGene comprises approximately 1.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,383,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BeiGene by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 156,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,527 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGNE stock opened at $202.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.53. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

