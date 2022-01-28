Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON BAKK opened at GBX 122 ($1.65) on Monday. Bakkavor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 77 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.80 ($1.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61. The company has a market capitalization of £706.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.99.
About Bakkavor Group
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.