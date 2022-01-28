Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON BAKK opened at GBX 122 ($1.65) on Monday. Bakkavor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 77 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.80 ($1.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61. The company has a market capitalization of £706.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.99.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

